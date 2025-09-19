Wild West fun for charity - you'll have a rootin' tootin' time!

Yeehaw! This autumn half-term, dust off your cowboy boots and round up the family for a theatrical treat like no other. From October 30 to November 2, the stage at St. Francis College Theatre, Letchworth, will be transformed into a bustling Wild West town as Variety Express proudly presents Wild West – A Rootin’ Tootin’ Family Musical an original script written and directed by Lee Perrott.

Expect a high-energy mix of toe-tapping dance routines, laugh-out-loud comedy, and songs so catchy you’ll be humming them all the way home. Suitable for audiences of all ages, the show promises a whirlwind of fun where love, laughter, and friendship triumph amidst the playful chaos of frontier life.

But Variety Express productions always offer more than just spectacle. For over 40 years, this much-loved community theatre group has harnessed the joy of performance to raise funds for local causes, collecting an extraordinary £140,000 for charities since 1980. This year’s production will support two Hitchin-based organisations: PHAB Social Club, which champions inclusion for people of all abilities, and Leonard Cheshire No. 1 Lavender Fields, helping disabled adults live independently.

Denise Sullivan, Publicity Officer for Variety Express, says: “We are incredibly proud of the work we do and the positive difference we’ve made in the community. This show not only showcases fantastic local talent but also supports two brilliant charities. We’d love everyone to come along, enjoy themselves, and be part of our mission.”

2025 cast photo

With tickets priced at just £14 (£10 concessions), it’s affordable fun for the whole family. Evening performances start at 7.30pm, with 2pm matinees for those who prefer an afternoon adventure. Tickets are available now at varietyexpress.org.uk.

So, gather your friends and family for a rip-roaring good time — and know that every cheer, clap, and smile will be helping to make a real difference in the local community. With dazzling costumes, a live band, and boundless energy, this is live theatre with a heart — and you won’t want to miss it.