A novel idea – Biggleswade housebuilder launches pop-up library for local children to celebrate World Book Day

A local housebuilder is celebrating World Book Day by creating a pop-up library at its popular Milton Keynes development – and is inviting local families along to pick up a free book to celebrate its launch.

Children across Bedfordshire are invited to pick up a free book from Redrow South Midlands’ popular Woburn View development, on Newport Road, from 6th March, which is World Book Day.

The books are available to collect from the housebuilder’s new pop-up library, which has been installed outside the development’s stunning five-bedroom show home, The Hampstead. The pop-up library includes brand-new editions of popular children’s tales, including Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk, for local families in the area to enjoy.

To ensure the library remains well stocked for young Milton Keynes book lovers, Redrow is calling on the local community to donate their unwanted books to its new library too.

The library was finished by Redrow’s own apprentices, who hand-painted it in Redrow’s ruby-red shade.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “At Redrow, we are committed to positively impacting for the local community that help make Milton Keynes a great place to live – which is why we’re delighted to be launching our pop-up library.

“Sadly, we know that not every child has access to books of their own, and that this can greatly impact their literacy levels and love of reading. To help nurture a passion for literature from an early age, and to ensure no child goes without a book to read, we’re encouraging families of all ages to come along to Woburn View and swap a book.

“To ensure there’s something for everyone, we’re asking those living in Milton Keynes to donate their unwanted children’s books and pick up one they’re yet to experience. We look forward to welcoming local bookworms to the latest addition at Woburn View and sharing our love of literature. Happy reading!”

The pop-up library features a limited number of books which are available on a first come, first served basis.

Set on the outskirts of Milton Keynes, Woburn View offers a range of eco-friendly, family homes in the traditional market town of Woburn Sands. With a host of good local schools and direct trains to London Euston in just half an hour, the development is ideal for families and commuters alike.