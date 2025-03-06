Beds bus operator highlights roles of “essential” women with new video
The video has been launched ahead of International Women’s Day on Saturday 8th March and features a magnificent seven women, who each play crucial roles in making sure that our local buses keep rolling every day.
They are Hema Russell, Operations Manager; Lisa Lowther, Driver; Dani Bruno, Controller; Sylwia Bajon, Presentation Team Leader; Tamara Beales, Payroll Clerk; Amber Olney, Marketing Manager; and Maria Gorgan, Engineering Apprentice.
The video is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrNHuW7wGBI.
It features women in the full range of different roles that they play at Stagecoach East, and at different stages of their career - from Maria, who is balancing work with college, where she dives deep into the world of bus mechanics and design, through to Hema, who leads a team of over 140 Drivers, Controllers, and Operational staff.
Find out more about the featured women here: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east/international-womens-day
Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “All these amazing women – along with many more – play an essential part in making sure that our local buses can get our loyal customers where they want to go, with the right quality of service that they deserve. So, the video is a wonderful opportunity to highlight their value to the entire operation.”