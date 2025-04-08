Bee Bubble Tea comes to Sandy

Twee photographed on the right with her assistant Lin

A new business that has recently opened in Sandy is the Bee Bubble Tea shop. The owner, Thuy (pronounced Twee), is thrilled to open the first Bubble Tea shop in the area giving many Sandy residents their first experience of Bubble Tea.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twee said ‘Bubble Tea is also known as boba tea, and is a popular Taiwanese drink consisting of a tea base, milk and chewy tapioca pearls, served with ice and various flavours’.

Twee is pleased to offer sixteen Classic Milk Teas including the popular Brown Sugar Milk Tea and the Salted Caramel Milk Tea. A popular choice with customers are the Fruit Teas with eleven different flavours, including passion fruit and lychee. Twelve toppings are also available including the fruit popping boba.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twee also serves eight different milkshake flavours and is due shortly to take delivery of an ice cream machine.

As a Mother, Twee is aiming to keep her prices reasonable to support families with children. The shop has a small seating area beautifully decorated in an inviting sunshine yellow.