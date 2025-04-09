Bee Bubble Tea comes to Sandy
Twee said ‘Bubble Tea is also known as boba tea, and is a popular Taiwanese drink consisting of a tea base, milk and chewy tapioca pearls, served with ice and various flavourings’.
Twee is pleased to offer sixteen Classic Milk Teas including the popular Brown Sugar Milk Tea and the Salted Caramel Milk Tea. A popular choice with customers are the Fruit Teas with eleven different flavours including passion fruit and lychee. Twelve toppings are also available including the fruit popping boba.
Twee also serves eight different milkshake flavours and is due shortly to take delivery of an ice cream machine. As a Mother, Twee is aiming to keep her prices reasonable to support families with children. The shop has a small seating area beautifully decorated in an inviting sunshine yellow.