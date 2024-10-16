Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jenolite, experts in rust treatment, paints and home improvement, based in Biggleswade, are celebrating winning two prominent International Business Awards on Friday 11 November, as well as inclusion in the prestigious UK Fast Growth Index for 2024.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accolades coincide with the brand’s 85th anniversary – demonstrating that it continues to propel forwards combining heritage and experience with reinvention and growth.

A father and son team have reinvigorated the company, since buying the brand from Shell in 2013, and continue to expand and build its profile into international markets, where it’s seen a 514% increase in international sales since 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 1939, Jenolite has led the way in rust treatment solutions, serving industries across the globe, with high-profile clients including Airbus, Boeing, and the Ministry of Defence. Over eight decades, the brand has earned a reputation as the holy grail of rust removal, even being used on the Eiffel Tower in the 1950s, as well as by consumers in homes across the world.

Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news

Jenolite’s two accolades in the International Business Awards, also known as the “International Stevies”, are a testament to the brand’s ambitious plans for growth being recognised for ‘International Expansion’, winning Gold, and ‘Achievement in Growth’, winning Silver. The 2024 competition attracted more than 3,700 nominations from organisations of all types from more than 60 nations and markets, with the wins shining a light on Jenolite’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

Today, the team behind Jenolite have grown e-commerce sales by 42% in the past year and committed to an ambitious NPD campaign, with plans to launch 100+ new products each year, with the recent introduction of paints, primers, sealers and polishes – joining the core rust treatment products in the range. They also launched an online tool ‘Find your fix’ to help customers with product advice in the comfort of their homes, supported by a telephone support line, offering valuable advice to aid the growing consumer trend for sustainable upcycling and restoration.

Jenolite is also currently shortlisted for the ‘Family Business of the Year’ award and ‘Growth Business of the Year’ at the Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards, which are announced on 12 November 2024, along with:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Regenerating a heritage brand with unique products and services to deliver outstanding global growth – Titan Business Awards (08.11.24)

· Gold Entrepreneur of the Year – Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards (18.11.24)

· Family Owned Business of the Year – Growing Business Awards (26.11.24)

· Santander Export Champion of the Year – Growing Business Awards (26.11.24)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Family Business of the Year – SME National Business Awards (06.12.24)

· High Growth Business of the Year - SME National Business Awards (06.12.24)

“We’re thrilled to be recognised on both a national and international level at these awards as a reflection of our team’s hard work in striving for product excellence, commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.” says Neil Wildon, Jenolite CEO.

Connor Heap, Jenolite MD, adds, “The customer remains at the centre of our business and it’s incredibly exciting to be recognised for the progress the company has made, both in the UK and around the globe.”