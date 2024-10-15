Biggleswade cafe needs 'major improvement' in latest food hygiene scores
Sorrell Way Cafe Bistro & Supermarket, Chamomile Gardens, Cardamom Street, Biggleswade was handed rating of 1 on August 15.
But it was mostly positive news for other businesses, with two five-star 'very good' ratings handed out, as well as handful of four star ratings – 'good'.
Rated 5:
The Venue, High Street, Biggleswade – rated on September 5; George's Place, High Street, Stotfold – rated on September 5.
Rated 4:
Grizzly's Cafe at Mobile Snack Bar, Seddington Layby, Great North Road, Sandy – rated on August 6; The Horseshoes, High Street, Blunham – rated on August 6; TGF Pizza, a takeaway at 1 Kingsfield Road, Biggleswade –rated on August 22.
