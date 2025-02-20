Biggleswade care home manager wins top award - and is through to national finals

A Biggleswade care home manager has won a prestigious industry award – and is now through to the national finals.

Mary Tolladay, who works at Penrose Care Home has been crowned the Home Manager of the Year for England – and is in the running against the Scottish finalist to be the national champion.

Dedicated Mary was nominated by her staff members, a resident, and a resident's relative.

Mary, 58, said: "I am just humbled that I have been nominated, that means more to me than anything – the fact that it was my colleagues and a resident means a lot."

Mary Tolladay with her certificate and flowers. Image: Penrose Care Home.

Mary has been based at Penrose Care Home for just over three years, and has worked as a home manager since 2003.

She managed larger care homes before coming to Penrose, which is the fourth care home she's worked in.

Mary said: "I enjoy making the residents' homes a 'home from home'. They are the centre of our attention and when you get a little smile or a twinkle in their eye, it just makes your day."

Mary and her team at Penrose are always busy organising lots of activities, including arts and crafts, pilates, trips to the garden centre, and visits from Shetland ponies, a therapy dog, singers, performers, and an ice cream van.

They even created a 'beach' experience during the summer, and took residents on a 'world cruise', with a different global cuisine on the menu each day.

Mary added: "The residents have all got so much history and so much experience. We shouldn't forget their past lives and can look to learn from them.

"One lady was a deputy headteacher, some have been stay-at-home mums who have brought up their families. They have all had interesting lives, especially during a time when women weren't having to work; it was a different era."

Mary will attend an industry conference in March where the winners of the national categories will be announced.

She concluded: "I am just happy to have been nominated. Thank you to all my colleagues and residents and relatives. It's my whole team that make Penrose."