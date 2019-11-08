Biggleswade mum proud to win ‘life-changing’ social media opportunity

An ambitious Biggleswade mum is climbing the career ladder after winning an exciting training opportunity.

Thanks to a partnership between Studio.co.uk and Digital Mums, Sanna Nissinen, who has been unemployed for three years, is training to be an expert social media manager.

Sanna, who was selected along with 19 other out-of-work mums, will be tasked with running a campaign on live social media accounts, giving her the practical skills and confidence needed to get back into work.

Sanna will be focussing on an interiors campaign, ‘How to make a House a Home’, which targets women who have moved out of London.

She said: “I never thought I’d be picked for such a great opportunity. It’s a chance for me to take control of a career and work it around my life and children, which is going to be absolutely life changing for me. I can’t wait to get started!”

Chris Chalmers, marketing director at Studio.co.uk, said: “Our transformation from catalogue-based to a digital-first business continues to allow us to grow from strength to strength, and we are glad to be able to support these mums in developing their own digital skills.

“Digital Mums is a unique and forward-thinking organisation, and we are confident that our partnership with them will create real change in the lives of these women. Sanna’s application was truly impressive and we are sure that she will make the most of the course.”

The course takes approximately three months to complete and began in the middle of June.

Nikki Cochrane, co-founder of Digital Mums, said: “We were thrilled when Studio approached us with this partnership opportunity. Our courses are extremely successful at giving women rewarding careers regardless of how long they have been out of work but we know that, for some women, their personal circumstances mean they can’t enroll on their own.

“This opportunity has allowed incredibly deserving mums to explore a career path that might not have been open to them before, which is a really exciting thing to be a part of. We wish Sanna the best of luck in her studies!”