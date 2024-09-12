Biggleswade trading estate sold for around £17m after site given makeover

A Biggleswade trading esate has sold for around £17m after the site was given a facelift.

TT Group (formerly Telereal Trillium) has sold the town's Eldon Way Trading Estate to Chesham Capital.

Spanning 7.35 acres, the site comprises 24 units totalling 153,383 sq ft. Before the sale, TT Group refurbished several units "facilitating a new rental tone" for the estate, as part of its strategic asset management plan.

Matthew Pearson, associate director of acquisitions at TT Group, said: “We are delighted to complete this sale following the successful implementation of our asset strategy.

Eldon Way Trading Estate. Image supplied by TT.

"We acquired Eldon Way Trading Estate as part of a portfolio of well-located properties, with strong fundamentals, where we identified potential for value-add. The sale of this asset crystalises our business plan and provides a successful outcome for our shareholders”.

The property was originally acquired in January 2023 as part of the Zeta Portfolio, an MLI portfolio totalling 308,939 sq ft.

A TT spokesman, said: "This disposal follows the sale of Apex Point Industrial Estate in Welham Green, Hatfield, from the same portfolio to a US private equity real estate investment firm in November 2023."

Paul Munday, head of investment acquisitions at TT Group, added: "We are keen to re-invest the disposal proceeds into new assets, in addition to further planned balance sheet acquisitions. We continue to look for deals of a similar profile, focussing on the multi-let and mid-box industrial sector in particular”.

TT Group was advised by DTRE, with Shoosmiths acting as solicitors. M1 Agency acted for the purchaser.

TT is one of the UK’s largest, privately owned property investment and development firms.