Biggleswade welcomes improved audiology services

More Biggleswade people than ever before will have access to state-of-the-art hearing facilities, thanks to the opening of a new audiology hub.

Specsavers Biggleswade, with stores on Market Square and in Sainsbury’s, officially opened its audiology hub this month.

The stores now have more dedicated testing space and increased availability to test at the weekends, offering NHS and private hearing aids.

Aekta Patel, Audiology Director for Biggleswade, says: ‘I’m pleased we are able to expand our clinics and help more people in the community. We now have two more audiology testing rooms and new wax removal equipment in store.

'Monitoring hearing health is really important. Untreated hearing loss results in cognitive decline, depression, and social isolation.

‘Now with the extra testing, we hope to reach more people and provide this essential service.’

A week earlier, the store welcomed North Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller to talk about their commitment to making access for NHS audiology patients easier.

On the day of the opening, there were cupcakes, mints, and mini plants for customers to take home. There were also audiologists available for any questions on hearing health, and a live performance from saxophonist Johnny Diggle.

Ophthalmic director Kam Chana says: ‘We are proud to be looking after the eyes and ears of Biggleswade and to be able to support everyone in our team.’

Anyone unable to visit the Specsavers Biggleswade store unaccompanied due to disability or illness may be eligible to receive care at home via a team of mobile opticians.

The Specsavers home visits service covers more than 90% of the UK. To find out more on eligibility, please visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/eligibility

For further information, call the store on 01234 419994 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/biggleswade