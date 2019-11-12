Construction begins on £39m 'Hayfield Gate' complex of 95 new homes in Clifton

Construction has begun on a £39m luxury housing scheme for 95 new homes in the village of Clifton, a developer has announced.

Builder Hayfield has started work on one of its largest developments to date, which it says will create 95 "luxury new homes" in Clifton.

The new building site in Clifton

The £39m scheme – which will be known as Hayfield Gate – has a two-year build programme.

A main spine road will run through the 11.8-acre development, connecting with New Road at the western edge, Hitchin Lane at the eastern edge and providing easy access to the A507.

There will also be a biodiversity corridor created through the middle of the scheme. Hayfield is contributing in excess of £872,000 towards local infrastructure and service improvements, including over £750,000 towards education and schooling.

Andy Morris, operations director at Hayfield said: “We are thrilled to be starting work at Hayfield Gate, as Clifton is such a sought-after, desirable village.

"Over a two-year build programme, in addition to creating 95 new homes, Hayfield will be constructing a new spine road, giving the development connections with the village and easy access to the A507.

"We will also be creating a biodiversity corridor through the scheme. Having recently been named Best Small Housebuilder at the 2019 Housebuilder Awards, we are excited to be able to showcase what makes us so different.”

The first phase of the one to five-bedroom homes will be made available for sale when the scheme launches to the public in June 2020.

Hayfield says the estate will include a collection of traditional brick and render homes, with "luxury" features such as bespoke Manor Interiors kitchens, ROCA Laufen bathrooms, Minoli ceramic tiles, underfloor heating, heritage bronze ironmongery and Farrow & Ball paint.

Clifton has three times been named Bedfordshire village of the year, with good transport links across the Oxford to Cambridge arc, picturesque countryside and several nearby schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

Solihull-based Hayfield has recently been named the UK’s Best Small Housebuilder at the 2019 Housebuilder Awards.

Those wishing to stay informed about the new homes coming to Clifton can call 0800 051 4126 to register their interest.