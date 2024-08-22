Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Most UK supermarkets will have adjusted opening hours on Bank Holiday Monday

Many will close earlier than usual

Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda will see most of their large stores open between 7am and 8pm on Monday

But times can vary by location

Each supermarket’s online store locator tool is the most reliable way to confirm the opening hours of your local branch

As the August bank holiday weekend approaches, many of us are gearing up for a few days of relaxation, family gatherings, and perhaps a last-minute summer getaway.

But amidst all the excitement, one practical concern remains: when will our go-to supermarkets be open?

Whether you need to stock up on BBQ essentials, grab some picnic snacks, or just do your regular weekly shop, knowing the adjusted opening hours is crucial.

To help you plan your shopping trips efficiently, we've compiled the confirmed Bank Holiday opening hours for all the major UK supermarkets, ensuring you won't be caught out by any unexpected closures.

Aldi

Most of Aldi’s stores will maintain their regular opening hours on Saturday and Sunday.

On Bank Holiday Monday, stores in England and Wales will close slightly earlier than normal at 8pm, while Scottish stores will remain open until 10pm.

The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check their local store on Aldi’s website before making their journey.

Asda

Most Asda stores will follow their normal opening hours on Saturday and Sunday.

On Bank Holiday Monday, larger stores will close between 8pm and 10pm. The supermarket’s Express stores will be open as usual, which is typically between 6am until 12am.

Again, store hours may differ by location, so it's advisable for customers to check the specific opening times of their nearest Asda on the store's website before heading out.

Co-Op

Many Co-Op stores will maintain their standard hours throughout the weekend, but it's recommended to check with local stores for any changes on Bank Holiday Monday.

You can check opening times for your local Co-op online.

Iceland

Iceland stores will typically follow their regular opening hours on Saturday and Sunday.

On Bank Holiday Monday, most locations will be open from 8am to 6pm. Use Iceland’s online store finder to find the opening times of your local outlet.

Lidl

Lidl stores will open as usual on Saturday and Sunday. On Bank Holiday Monday, stores in England and Wales (excluding those inside the M25) will be open from 8am to 8pm, while branches within the M25 will extend their hours until 10pm.

In Scotland, stores will follow their regular Monday hours. Since opening times can vary by location, it's recommended to check the Lidl store finder on the website to avoid any inconvenience.

M&S

Most M&S stores will operate as usual on Saturday and Sunday. On Bank Holiday Monday, many will be open 8am to 8pm, though some might open later at 9am and close earlier at 6pm.

Check M&S’ store finder for the latest information on your local store’s opening hours.

Morrisons

Expect regular opening hours from Morrisons on Saturday and Sunday - the supermarket has not made any special announcements regarding Bank Holiday Monday hours.

Smaller stores may close earlier than usual. For specific closing times at your local Morrisons during the bank holiday weekend, it's best to check the store finder on the website.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's has not officially confirmed its bank holiday hours, but it's expected that most stores will follow their usual schedule on Bank Holiday Monday, meaning larger stores will be open from 7am to 8pm.

Since opening times can vary by location, it's advisable to check the Sainsbury's website for the most accurate information regarding your local store.

Sainsbury's Local stores will keep their usual hours throughout the weekend.

Tesco

Large Tesco stores will generally open from 8am to 6pm or 8pm on Bank Holiday Monday, depending on location.

Smaller Express stores are expected to follow their usual hours.

The best approach is to check your local branch's hours using Tesco's store locator tool.

Waitrose

Most Waitrose stores will will have reduced hours on Bank Holiday Monday, typically opening from 10am to 4pm

Stores located in Shell petrol stations and Welcome Break motorway services may operate under different hours.

To find specific opening times for your local Waitrose, you can enter your postcode on their website.

