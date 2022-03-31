Boots Advantage card holders in Bedfordshire warned to spend their points before they expire

The company has changed the terms and conditions of the rewards card to stipulate that points will be removed from accounts that have not been used for 12 months.

Previously the time limit was two years.

The changes come into effect on June 20, so points must be used before then for anyone affected.

If you haven't used your Boots Advantage card for a while, make sure you shop with it before June 20

The email from Boots states: “Whilst it won’t impact you as a regular Boots shopper, we need to let you know that we’re updating our Boots Advantage Card terms and conditions.

"From 20th June 2022, we will remove Boots Advantage Card points from accounts that haven’t been used for one year, instead of the current two-year period.

"As long as you shop with your Boots Advantage Card at least once a year, your points will always be there ready for you to use them."

Responding to the news, financial buffs at Lendingexpert.co.uk said people may not be happy about the new rule.

Their Editor-in-Chief David Beard said: "Loyal Boots customers won't like this change. Boots isn't necessarily a retailer you shop with regularly, and many customers may not be in the habit of using their card every time they shop due to the frequency of their visits."To put a shorter time limit on one of their most loved benefits on the eve of the day many families' finances are set to be stretched could be a harmful move for the pharmacy."