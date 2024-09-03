The 11 most popular TikTok accounts in 2024 - and number of followers

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 07:00 BST

So that’s who the kids are talking about 💡

TikTok continues to mint new stars at a rate of knots - so it can be hard to keep up with what the kids are into. Riz, Baby Gronk, Skibidi Toilet, it might all sound a bit like gibberish to you - and we’ve got a breakdown of what the internet slang words your kids might be using to read after this article right here

But who exactly are the biggest and most popular names on TikTok? To help you understand the references your kids are making, I’ve pulled together a list of the 11 most followed accounts on the social media platform. 

It includes Khaby Lame, who is the top dog in terms of followers. Find out more about him and how much he can earn from one post here

1. 11 most followed TikTok accounts

This may be a name less familiar to those of us in the west, but this Turkish chef/ internet personality is huge on TikTok. Burak Özdemir, better known as CZN Burak, is most famous for making oversized versions of Turkish recipes. His handle is @cznburak - be warned don’t watch while hungry! Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for WIBA Awards LLP

2. CZN Burak - 75.1 million

No, this is not another famous person called Will Smith - it is the bonafide Fresh Prince of Bel-Air himself. He joined the app in October 2019 and has continued to draw new followers. His handle is @willsmith. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

3. Will Smith - 75.3 million

Dominik Lipa, better known by her stage name Domelipa, is a Mexican singer who looks set to take over the music world soon. She has over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, despite only having two songs, but it is on TikTok that she started out - and yes her name is a reference to Dua Lipa, who she has credited as a big influence. Her handle is @domelipa. Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

4. Domelipa - 75.3 million

