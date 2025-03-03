One lucky winner turned £100 into £1 million this month 🎉

Two UK residents have each won £1 million in March’s Premium Bond prize draw

The winners are from Cumbria and Cleveland, with bond purchases in 2020 and 2023

Premium Bonds, issued by NS&I, offer a chance to win cash prizes instead of earning interest

This month, 83 people won £100,000, with over 20,000 high-value prizes awarded in total

Check the NS&I website or use their prize checker to see if you’re a winner!

Two UK residents are celebrating after winning £1 million each in March’s Premium Bond prize draw.

Premium Bonds, issued by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), function like a lottery, with each bond assigned a unique number and entered into a monthly draw for cash prizes.

Unlike traditional savings accounts, Premium Bonds don’t pay interest. Instead, your money stays secure while giving you a chance to win monthly prizes ranging from £25 to £1 million.

You can buy Premium Bonds with a minimum investment of £25 and a maximum of £50,000, available online through the NS&I website or by post with an application form and cheque.

Running since 1957, the prize draw uses ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment) to randomly select winners.

Backed by the UK Government, Premium Bonds offer a risk-free way to save - with the added excitement of a potential big win.

Who are the big winners this month?

This month’s first £1,000,000 jackpot winner hails from Cumbria, holding £35,000 in Premium Bonds. The winning bond number, 408VD714629, was purchased in August 2020.

The second millionaire, from Cleveland, had invested £100 in Premium Bonds. Their winning bond, 540HZ735699, was bought in May 2023.

While the £1 million jackpot is the star prize, 83 lucky winners received the second prize of £100,000. In total, NS&I awarded 20,369 “high value” prizes this month.

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I’s website. To see if your Premium Bonds have won a prize, use their official prize checker.

