A troubled fashion retailer has closed 23 stores following its entry into administration, putting approximately 200 jobs in jeopardy.
The closures of Quiz stores come despite the brand being acquired in a pre-pack administration deal by a subsidiary of the founding Ramzan family.
Last month, the company revealed it was seeking urgent funding, warning that it could run out of cash by March.
Quiz has announced it appointed insolvency firm Teneo as the administrator for Zandra, its subsidiary managing stores in the UK and Ireland.
The administrators brokered a deal with Orion, a company owned by the Ramzan family, to acquire key assets, including the Quiz brand and 42 of its stores.
The retailer said that the deal would preserve the majority of jobs within the business. But 23 "loss-making or unsustainable" stores, which employed around 200 people, were not included in the sale.
The following Quiz clothing stores are expected to close:
- Athlone, Athlone Town Centre shopping centre
- Brighton, Churchill Square
- Bristol, Cribbs Causeway
- Derry, Richmond shopping centre
- Doncaster, Frenchgate centre
- Dundee, Overgate
- Enniskillen, Erneside shopping centre
- Exeter, Princeshay shopping centre
- Falkirk, Howgate centre
- Fareham, Whitley shopping centre
- Glasgow, Forge shopping centre
- Grimsby, Freshney Place
- Liverpool, South John Street
- Maidstone, Fremlin Walk
- Milton Keynes, Silbury Arcade
- Motherwell, Brandon Parade South
- Newbridge, Whitewater shopping centre,
- Peterborough, Queensgate shopping centre
- Preston, Friargate Walk
- Southampton, Westquay Shopping Parade
- Swansea, Queens Arcade
- Tallaght, The Square
- Telford, Telford shopping centre
Quiz has previously described its sales during the Christmas trading period as "disappointing", and said that its cash reserves were “less than previously anticipated”.
The company attributed the weak performance in part to the “impact of inflationary pressures on consumer confidence and spending”.
