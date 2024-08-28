Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experts blame ‘abysmal’ phone signal on a lack of investment in infrastructure.

The UK’s 5G rollout was disrupted after the government put sanctions on Huawei.

The 10 postcode dead spots with worst signal have been named.

Back in 2019 the city of York was named the best place to get a phone signal in the UK. But as I walk around the centre on a cloudy day in the last embers of summer impatiently waiting for Spotify to load up after trying to change songs, I can’t help but wonder what has gone wrong in five years.

Obviously, the ancient city in the heart of Yorkshire is an ever popular tourist destination - from weekend drinkers, to group trips coming to visit the ancient walls and of course the Christmas market in the dark months of winter. But that was the case back five years ago, this isn’t a newly discovered gem post-pandemic, it is a place that has been gathering point for crowds since the Romans were in Britain.

I have come to accept that any time I leave my home and venture into the city centre, I am going to have to make do with sketchy (at best) phone signal on my mobile - and it has been a similar experience when visiting other parts of the country. But how has it come to this point?

Is phone signal getting worse in the UK?

The start of this article has been heavily based on my personal anecdotes of frustrating signal experience in one part of the country. But I appear not to be alone, if recent headlines are anything to go by.

The i ran a report titled ‘You’re not imagining it, UK phone signal is really bad’ and soon after the Evening Standard had a similar article with the headline “why is the UK’s phone signal so bad’. It feels like something is in the air and people are starting to wake up to realise there is a real problem right now.

Has your phone signal been worse recently? Photo: PheelingsMedia - stock.adobe.com | PheelingsMedia - stock.adobe.com

Andy Aitken, co-founder of Honest, a new mobile provider, has blamed the lack of investment in telecommunications infrastructure as the reason for the “abysmal” mobile phone speeds many of us are experiencing. He told the i: “Planning regulations in the UK make [putting up new telephone masts] difficult, which makes a huge difference in how effectively 5G can be rolled out.”

Yahoo News reports that mobile network analytics company MedUX carried out research comparing major European cities and found that London had the worst 5G speed performance in both uploads and downloads. The rollout of 5G coverage suffered a major setback in 2020, the Chinese giant Huawei had originally been handed the contract but amid concerns about its ties to China’s government restrictions were placed on the company.

What can you do about it?

Obviously as an individual there’s not much you - or I - can do about fixing the 5G rollout or improving telecommunications infrastructure. But Which? in a guide for consumers explains that the best thing you can do if you are experiencing poor phone signal is to contact your provider and complain about it.

The magazine adds: “Ofcom recommends following the provider’s formal complaints procedure if you are unhappy with how long they are taking to fix problems, or fail to do so in the time promised. You can complain to an independent alternative dispute resolution (ADR) scheme if your problem remains unresolved after eight weeks.”

It also advises that you could be “entitled to a refund, depending on the circumstances, or in extreme cases, an additional credit”. But while you are waiting for your provider to get back to you, one possible solution is to use the wi-fi calling feature on your phone instead of mobile signal, if your home or workplace has a strong wi-fi connection.

Where are the areas with the worst phone signal?

Earlier this summer, I reported on the 10 so-called ‘postcode dead spots’ which are the worst areas for phone signal in the UK. These areas tend to be rural, unlike those experiencing 5G woes in cities or major towns.

The list is as follows:

Aisholt, Somerset

East Anstey, Devon

Hanbury, Worcestershire

Higham, Kent

Hubbert's Bridge, Lincolnshire

Luppitt, Devon

Mayfield, East Sussex

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Rushton Spencer, Staffordshire

Ugborough, Devon

Have you experienced a noticeable dip in your mobile signal experience recently? Share your thoughts with our tech writer by email: [email protected].