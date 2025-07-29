Council keen to maintain momentum from 'dynamic' business forum in Biggleswade

The business meeting. Picture: Biggleswade Town Council

The town council wants to maintain the momentum from a “dynamic” business forum held in Biggleswade.

The event attracted entrepreneurs, developers, local leaders and policy-makers to The Orchard Community Centre’s Page Hall, on Friday, July 25, according to Biggleswade Town Council (BTC).

“The forum achieved its objectives of promoting awareness of the local and regional business landscape, highlighting growth opportunities, and encouraging collaboration across sectors,” said BTC on its website.

“Most importantly, it reaffirmed Biggleswade as a vibrant and promising place to invest, innovate, and grow.”

There were “presentations, discussions and collaboration” at the three-hour event, which followed on from an initial business get together in the town last October.

Mayor Jonathan Woodhead “set the tone for a day focused on fostering local economic development and identifying opportunities for sustainable business growth”, explained BTC.

“A diverse and insightful panel of speakers” addressed a Business in Bedfordshire session. Business sector and growth manager at Central Bedfordshire Council Shahida Parkar began the presentations.

Other speakers were Conservative North Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller, who talked about regional economic priorities, while managing director of Smith Myers Communications Limited Andrew Munro “inspired attendees with stories of technological innovation and global impact from a local base”.

Jake Howard and Tom Leeming, of Tritax Big Box Developments Limited, “shared progress and vision for development in and around Biggleswade”, and managing director of Social Enterprise East of England Debbie Lee “highlighted the importance of inclusive growth and community-focused enterprise”.

After the presentations, “attendees took part in group discussions on key local topics, such as setting up a banking hub, boosting skills and apprenticeships, supporting town centre markets, and planning for future development”, added BTC.

The event ended with a question and answer panel, “where businesses got the chance to share ideas directly with local decision-makers”.

The council wants “to keep the momentum going”, with “emerging actions and commitments noted to ensure the energy and inspiration of the day will carry forward into tangible outcomes for Biggleswade’s business community”. One idea is to plan a local social enterprise summit in the future.