Ex-pupil comes to Biggleswade school's aid - over 35 years later

When Lawnside Academy needed a new boiler installing, Gareth Boness knew it was a job he wanted to help on.

For it was a golden opportunity to do something for the Biggleswade school he had attended as a pupil over 35 years ago.

Now aged 42, Gareth runs ACB Electrical and Building Services, based in Lower Caldecote, with business partner Tony Peters.

He explained the opportunity to quote for the installation came about through a chance encounter with engineering consultancy TP Engineering Services and Barker Associates, the property consultants the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST) works closely with on capital projects at its schools.

Gareth Boness of ACB Electrical and Building Services, back at Lawnside Academy

Gareth said: “We had been doing another job at a school in Watford with TPES. I was in their offices and the owner turned to me and said ‘you’re from this area, aren’t you?’ and got a set of drawings for Lawnside out.

“I told him I went to that school years ago, and it evolved from that! They were doing a design for the boilers and we ended up pricing it for Barkers.

“I really wanted the job. I was very keen on doing it, it was nice to have the opportunity to come in and look round the school as it’s not something you can do nowadays – just pop in and have a wander round!”

Gareth said how walking in to Lawnside brought memories flooding back.

The new boiler system installed at Lawnside Academy

“Literally even walking into the kitchen there was a familiar smell. I remembered the sports and dining hall, and I also recognised where my first classroom was.

“It was a nice feeling, to be honest. I had a lot of really good memories here and the school has really stuck in my mind.”

The project has seen ACB strip out the old ‘top loader washing machine-style’ boiler and replaced with a new system.

BEST Operations Manager Alison Austin said: “I was delighted when Barker told me that ACB had won the tender for this job. Using local companies is important to me and then to find out that Gareth was an ex-pupil was just the icing on the cake.

“The old boiler was well past its sell-by date and the new one will make such a difference both in terms of energy efficiency and also in time/cost savings for the school.

“I will certainly be keeping Gareth’s details on file for future jobs as being just round the corner makes a huge difference.”