First Biggleswade Business Forum is opportunity to network and share ideas
Businesses, council partners, and organisations from across the town gathered at the Orchard Community Centre on October 7 to discuss future plans for the area.
Guests listened to presentations on current and upcoming support and grants available to local businesses – including speeches from the deputy mayor, Councillor Gary Barrett, and MP for North Bedfordshire, Richard Fuller.
Biggleswade Town Council stated: "Cllr Barrett indicated that at the heart of a good strategy regarding local business involved knowing, where and who they are, what challenges and opportunities they face, the supply chain they are part of and how the local council and other bodies can support them.
"He added that the council wished to improve relations between businesses and the council and to better understand the constraints each worked with."
Representatives from the town council, the Federation of Small Businesses, Cranfield School of Management, and other stakeholders also responded to people’s questions.
Key issues raised included:
> Support for new businesses in Biggleswade.
> The potential benefits of sustainability for local businesses.
> The need for renovating existing buildings into viable storefronts.
> Upcoming deadlines for grants and funding schemes.
> The current status of the Neighbourhood Plan and Local Plan.
Guests also had the opportunity to network and share ideas on how to tackle challenges faced by local businesses.
The event was organised by Biggleswade Town Council and Central Bedfordshire Council, which would like to thank all the attendees and presenters.
