From dealing cards to petting cats: Biggleswade woman’s purr-fect career change

Feline residents of Biggleswade, Hitchin, Letchworth, Ampthill, Flitwick, Meppershall, Arlesey, and surrounding villages, are about to get the VIP treatment as local cat lover Georgie Evans, swaps a 30-year casino career for a brand-new venture in cat care.

Trading roulette wheels for rolling purrs, Georgie, 49, has just this week (Monday 17th March) launched The Cat Butler Biggleswade, a premium cat sitting service designed to keep kitties comfortable in their own homes while their humans are away.

In a twist of fate fit for a cat’s nine lives, the official launch date coincided with St Gertrude of Nivelles’ feast day, the patron saint of cats. Now fully launched, The Cat Butler Biggleswade promises a five-star experience for furry VIPs (very important paws!) ensuring they receive the best care and enrichment while their ‘paw-rents’ are away.

Commenting on her new venture, Georgie said: "I’ve spent the last 30 years working in the casino industry, travelling to incredible places like Hawaii, Easter Island, Australia, New Zealand, Bora Bora, and Tahiti. But after settling into an operations manager role in London for 12 years, lockdown in 2020 gave me time to reassess what truly made me happy – and the answer, cats."

The Cat Butler Biggleswade Georgie Evans

Georgie’s passion for feline welfare has also led her to support several local rescues, including Bedfordshire & Hertfordshire-based, RATS (Rehoming Animal Telephone Service) Charity, and Biggleswade’s Alma & Makko’s Furry Friends, both of which work tirelessly to help vulnerable cats find loving homes.

"I’ve always been cat-obsessed, helping out friends and neighbours, and fostering for local rescues over the last couple of years,” explained Georgie. “Seeing firsthand how much vulnerable cats need love and care gave me a real sense of purpose. The decision to work with cats, full time, was a no-brainer.”

Talking about her own feline family (of four cats), Georgie said: “There’s Blue (11), a once-terrified cat who would hideaway at the rescue centre and lived under the bath for the first few months, who now thrives on cuddles. Lola (8), a former stray and my first foster cat, who I helped guide through health struggles to become a happy and healthy house cat. Then there’s Toby (1), a cheeky, chatty kitten, who was rescued at just eight weeks old. Finally, Mika (2), the newest addition to the family, found abandoned, unchipped, and at risk of becoming pregnant, but now thriving in her ‘furever’ home.”

Georgie is also keen to continue her support of local cat rescue efforts: “Cats give us unconditional love and can be part of the family for 20 years or more. They deserve top-tier care in their own homes while their humans are away, be it for business or holidays, and I can’t wait to provide that.”

Georgie with her cat Blue

She added: “I’m excited to meet lots of amazing cats, grow my business, collaborate with the local cat rescue community and eventually bring other cat-obsessed Butlers on board! With St Gertrude watching over my feline-filled future, I have a FUR-ling it’s going to be the cat’s whiskers!”

To find out more about The Cat Butler visit https://www.thecatbutler.co.uk, call 01767 312880, or email: [email protected].