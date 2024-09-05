George Hay Chartered Accountants appoints three new partners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Investing in the future of the practice, George Hay Chartered Accountants has promoted three Associate Partners to the position of Partner – marking a new chapter for Caroline Hicks, Emma Wilsher and Samantha Green.

The firm, which serves private clients and businesses nationwide from its offices in the South East of England, makes the move to recognise internal talent and look towards the future as it welcomes new skills into its existing leadership team.

The trio were previously promoted to Associate Partners in 2022, and have now stepped into their new roles with confidence, managing diverse portfolios of clients alongside supporting junior members of the team.

Commenting on her new role, Caroline said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as a Partner at George Hay, having been with the firm for nearly 25 years.

“It very much feels like a natural progression, and I look forward to continuing to look after my existing clients whilst building my portfolio. Supporting others as they start out in their careers is also a privilege of the role, and incredibly rewarding. I am excited to embrace the opportunities that this new role will bring!”

Samantha said: “George Hay is poised for continued growth and the journey we are on is one that I am proud to be a part of. I’m excited to continue to play a role in the expansion and development of our services, to meet the needs of our innovative and evolving client base.”

“We pride ourselves on being a forward-thinking firm,” said Emma. “Adding new Partners to the team means that we can bring new skillsets to the fore and continue to grow and develop our specialist service lines. The three of us are all delighted to be involved in the management of the firm at this time, and enthused about the future of the firm.”

These latest promotions signify not only an exciting future ahead, but coincide with the firm's wider investment in growth.

GH Wills Ltd, George Hay’s dedicated Will-writing and advisory service, has successfully launched, and compliments the firm’s Probate services offered via GH Probate Ltd – one of the few licenced probate services at a UK accountancy firm.

In appointing new partners, the firm continues to realise new ways to support its clients and colleagues long-term, to enhance its unique offering and to continue its journey via the next generation.