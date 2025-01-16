Grant Palmer Ltd celebrates 200% growth in January season ticket sales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant Palmer Ltd is proud to announce an impressive 200% growth in season ticket sales for January, as Bedfordshire bus users take advantage of the company’s recently reduced fares.

Weekly tickets have been slashed from £30 to just £20, while monthly tickets have dropped from £100 to £80, making Grant Palmer’s fares the most affordable in the region.

In line with these changes, zonal tickets in Bedford and Luton have been withdrawn to make way for new network tickets, offering even better value to passengers. The updated ticketing system ensures unlimited travel across the entire Grant Palmer network at prices that beat competitors by up to £88.

Thomas Manship, Grant Palmer’s Commercial Manager, commented:

"There’s never been a better time to get on board and save big time. With the cheapest weekly tickets in Bedfordshire, we’re making bus travel more affordable and accessible for everyone."

The new network tickets are valid on routes 72, 73, 74, 188, 189, 190, and 200, providing unlimited travel across key locations, including Bedford, Sandy, Potton, Hitchin, Flitwick, and Biggleswade.

Grant Palmer Ltd is committed to delivering excellent value and convenience to its passengers. With these reduced fares, it’s easier than ever for commuters, students, and families to enjoy affordable, reliable transport throughout the region.