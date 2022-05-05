Hobbycraft is set to open in Biggleswade

Hobbycraft is set to open a new store on the A1 Retail Park in Biggleswade on Tuesday, June 7.

To celebrate, it will be hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, June 11 from 9am with product offers, activities and live craft demonstrations throughout the day.

And there will also be free goody bags up for grabs for the first 100 customers through the door.

The new store will create 14 new jobs for the area, with experts on crafts from crochet to papercraft and model and prop making to baking already in place.

Store Manager Daniel said: “We are really looking forward to opening the doors to our store at A1 Retail Park and sharing our passion for arts and crafts with the local community.

"Over the last few years, we have seen more people than ever take up crafting and we want to encourage locals to come down to the new store and share their crafting experience. We look forward to providing Biggleswade customers with the ultimate retail experience, combined with fantastic crafting products at great prices.”

The new store will offer customers a range of experiences and dedicated craft spaces in store, including craft workshops throughout the year, with kids’ sessions also available. Prices start at £5 and can be booked online via Hobbycraft ClassBento.

Biggleswade Hobbycraft manager Dan Brocklebank

There will also be space for haberdashery and Cricut digital cutting.