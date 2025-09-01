The long-standing chain could vanish, leaving shoppers scrambling for their favourite brands 🛍️

Bodycare, a UK health and beauty chain founded in 1970, faces possible collapse

About 1,500 jobs and numerous high street stores are at risk if no buyer is found

The retailer sells major brands like L’Oréal, Nivea, and Elizabeth Arden

Financial struggles worsened post-pandemic despite a temporary £7m debt facility

Industry pressures, including rising costs and tax hikes, threaten its survival

A beloved UK health and beauty retailer is facing a potential collapse that could put 1,500 jobs and scores of high street stores at risk.

The Lancashire-founded Bodycare chain, which started as a market stall more than 50 years ago, is reportedly racing to secure a rescue deal that could save its employees from redundancy. But without a buyer, administration could be just days away.

Known for selling top brands like L’Oréal, Nivea, and Elizabeth Arden, Bodycare has long been a staple for high street beauty shoppers seeking accessible, well-known products.

Yet, like many retailers, it struggled during the pandemic years, losing millions despite previously healthy profits. A temporary £7 million debt facility provided some breathing room, but the future now looks increasingly uncertain.

(Photo: Geograph) | Geograph

Owned by Baaj Capital, the family office run by Jas Singh, Bodycare has been under advisory review by Interpath, which has been exploring potential options to keep the business afloat.

Baaj’s track record includes previous investments in retail, such as In The Style, which entered pre-pack administration earlier this year, highlighting the precarious nature of high street ventures in the current economic climate.

The company was originally founded in 1970 by Graham and Margaret Blackledge in Skelmersdale and has since become a recognizable name for shoppers across the UK.

Retail veteran Tony Brown, who previously held senior roles at BHS and Beales, now runs the chain, bringing years of experience from the department store sector.

Despite this expertise, Bodycare faces significant headwinds from rising operational costs, inflation, and shifting consumer habits.

The news comes amid a wider pattern of high street instability. Just weeks ago, River Island narrowly avoided administration through a restructuring plan involving store closures and job losses.

Industry insiders point to the government’s recent tax hikes as an added pressure, compounding the challenges for retailers already navigating post-pandemic recovery.

For shoppers, the potential loss of Bodycare would mark the end of an era. The chain has been a go-to destination for beauty enthusiasts seeking familiar brands at competitive prices, offering an alternative to larger department stores and online marketplaces.

Consumers may need to look elsewhere for their favourite lotions, creams, and personal care items if a deal isn’t struck in time.

For now, the future of the iconic high street beauty chain remains uncertain, leaving fans and employees alike hoping for a last-minute lifeline.

