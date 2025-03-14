Langford cafe told to improvement needed in latest food hygiene ratings
The Watering Can, Cherry Lane Garden Centre, was judged as requiring 'some improvement' after inspectors paid a recent visit.
The team found that the 'Hygienic handling of food' – which can include 'preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage' – needed improvement.
However, its 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety' were found to be generally satisfactory.
Meanwhile, it was good news across the rest of the Biggleswade area, as five businesses were found to be 'very good' (the top score) while another two were judged as 'good'.
Search our interactive table to see the scores.
Loading....
Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean.
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
All ratings were correct as of March 14.