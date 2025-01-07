Langford restaurant given just two stars in latest Food Hygiene ratings

By Jo Robinson
Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:22 GMT
The latest Food Hygiene scores have been awarded to businesses in the Biggleswade area – and while most had sweet success, one was given a rating of just two.

Spice Lounge in Church Street, Langford, was given the low score after an assessment on October 29.

Although the restaurant's 'Hygienic Food Handling' and ‘Management of Food Safety' were deemed 'Generally satisfactory', the inspectors gave a rating of 'Improvement necessary' for the 'Cleanliness and Condition of Facilities and Building'.

Meanwhile, other eateries in the area enjoyed a taste of success.

The latest scores are as follows:

Rated 5 - Very Good:

Mead End Fish Bar, Mead End, Biggleswade - rated on November 26

Rated 4 - Good:

Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre Cafe, Saxon Drive, Biggleswade - rated on November 5; Peking House, High Street, Stotfold - rated on November 5; Tawa Restaurant, Deadmans Cross, Shefford - rated on November 6; Subway, Market Square, Biggleswade - rated on November 7.

Rated 3 - Satisfactory

China Express, Market Square, Sandy - rated on November 19.

