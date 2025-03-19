Last chance to buy at popular Lower Stondon development

Just two years after construction began, there are just eight homes left for sale at a popular housing development in Lower Stondon.

Redrow South Midlands’ Stone Hill Meadow development, on Bedford Road, has provided hundreds of jobs for those in the local area and 115 new homes for residents – but now only eight houses remain.

The development, which is surrounded by open countryside, features homes from the housebuilder’s award-winning Heritage Collection, which has proven popular with homebuyers looking for traditional, 1930s charm combined with a contemporary and high-spec interior.

Available from £500,000, each home has an individual style and the option for bespoke finishing touches, meaning no two are the same.

Of the remaining homes available, one is the detached show home The Shrewsbury, which offers a contemporary feel suitable for modern family life.

These three-bedroom homes blend a serene setting with a functional living area, complete with a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining room at the heart of the home. All three bedrooms are generously sized, with the main bedroom benefiting from an en-suite bathroom that is as luxurious as it is useful.

The Shrewsbury, along with the three-bedroom Stratford and Oxford Lifestyle and four-bedroom Richmond homes at Stone Hill Meadow, is also an Eco Electric home, with an air source heat pump as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor to reduce homeowners’ energy usage and bills.

The Eco Electric properties offer high levels of insulation, energy efficient windows and doors, and a host of optional extras, including energy efficient appliances and smart technology, all of which contribute towards making the home more sustainable.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to see how popular homes at our Stone Hill Meadow development have been since we launched two years ago. The development has a fantastic growing community and is perfectly situated in a prime location for those looking for a slice of country life.

“We fully expect the remaining homes to sell quickly due to the development's popularity and Eco Electric offering, as it continues to pique the interest of buyers searching for a traditional home with a high-spec interior in a well-connected, popular region.

“We'd like to welcome anyone interested to get in touch as soon as possible to learn more about what life could be like at Stone Hill Meadow.”

Located just 2.5 miles from Henlow and with Letchworth Garden City, Bedford and Luton all within a 30-minute drive, the development offers village surroundings combined with a well-connected location, making it perfectly placed for first-time buyers, growing families and right-sizers alike. There are direct trains from Luton to London St Pancras in less than 30 minutes and a fantastic commuter service is also available from Arlesey Train Station, which is just four miles away.

For more information about Stone Hill Meadow, please call 01793 391561 or visit the website.