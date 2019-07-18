Let the doggies get soggy in Biggleswade!

Does your dog need to be taught how to swim, need extra confidence in the water, or even improve that doggy paddle into an Olympic worthy performance?

If so, then the Soggy Dog Co are hosting another event in Biggleswade next month from its base at the at The Willow Tree Canine Day Care in Langford Road.

Soggy Dog Co

Stacie Hepherd, Chief Splash Co-ordinator, said: “We primarily operate out of Biggleswade – we also travel to shows and events – but Langford Road is our main location from where we run events on long weekends and weeks throughout summer.

“We teach dogs to swim who may have had had a bad experience previously or never swam before.

“Also puppies looking to get their first introduction to water or older dogs looking to swim in a safe, calm environment.

“We also host brilliant pool parties for confident dogs where they can bring all of their friends for a crazy splash session with all of their friends and just have a very happy time with their humans and fellow doggos.

Soggy Dog Co

“Our pool is perfect for owners who have always wanted to swim with their dogs but never had the opportunity to do so. We have a ramp and stairs to get in and they will be able to walk or swim around with ease.

“We have a lot of passion for what we do and we find our visitors always get right into the experience too with many owners joining us in the water.

> The next dates are August 2 to 5. See https://thesoggydogco.simplybook.it/v2 for more details.