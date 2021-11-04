Liebherr's Biggleswade headquarters set to get bigger as expansion work gets underway

L to R: Richard Everist, Managing Director – Cranes and Concrete; Claire Webber, Managing Director – Finance & Administration; and Lee Palmer, Managing Director - Earthmoving

Liebherr's headquarters in Biggleswade is set to get bigger - as construction work on its expansion finally begins.

Following delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, ground has now been broken on the new 15-acre site, which will house the machinery giant's state-of-the-art new facility.

The facility will include preparation workshops for earthmoving, mobile crane and concrete divisions, a customer centre as well as welfare for engineering teams.

It will adjoin Leibherr-Great Britain Ltd's existing nine-acre complex on the Stratton Business Park.

The initial capital investment of £8 million will ensure that the company has both the resources and capacity to support a period of sustained growth in the UK.