Liebherr's Biggleswade headquarters set to get bigger as expansion work gets underway
Ground has been broken on the 15-acre site
Liebherr's headquarters in Biggleswade is set to get bigger - as construction work on its expansion finally begins.
Following delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, ground has now been broken on the new 15-acre site, which will house the machinery giant's state-of-the-art new facility.
The facility will include preparation workshops for earthmoving, mobile crane and concrete divisions, a customer centre as well as welfare for engineering teams.
It will adjoin Leibherr-Great Britain Ltd's existing nine-acre complex on the Stratton Business Park.
The initial capital investment of £8 million will ensure that the company has both the resources and capacity to support a period of sustained growth in the UK.
The initial phase of construction works are expected to take up to six months, with a projected completion pencilled in for the end of March 2022.