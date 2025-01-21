'Living their best lives': Biggleswade club night for 12 to 16 year olds was 'desperately needed'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Biggleswade's very own club night for teens aged 12 to 16 has gone down a storm.

The Venue, High Street, is the place for youngsters to "live their best lives" and dance the night away – in both a safe and fun environment.

The next event is this Thursday (January 23) and promises a DJ spinning the hottest tracks, non-stop entertainment, and an alcohol-free bar with tasty mocktails and snacks.

General and business development manager, Stacie Hepherd, said: "The youngsters absolutely loved the first event [in December] and there were non-stop smiles the entire night.

January's event poster, and images from the first 12 to 16 club night at The Venue, held in December. Pictures supplied by The Venue.

"On particular highlight was when all of them spontanously formed a giant circle and were taking it in turns to show off their moves.

"Someone did an incredible back flip which got the whole crowd cheering, someone else was break dancing and another boy got into the middle and showed off some serious moves much to the delight of his peers."

The Venue is Biggleswade's only late night bar and nightclub, which opened in early 2024. It has since gone "from strength to strength" and has become "the place to visit" – with adult revellers dancing the night away until 4am.

However, the team felt that something was missing.

"There is a significant lack of activities for young people in the local area," explained Stacie. "Most local teenagers are travelling to Stevenage or Bedford – but they're dependent on their parents for transport, it takes considerable journey time, and is logistically difficult to arrange."

The team decided to hold its first 12 to 16 night in December, which they liken to "the standard club experience".

Guests have to present their tickets to the ticket office, and there is security on the doors and inside The Venue.

Stacie added: "I think for a lot of the teenagers it was obviously their first 'experience' in a night club and made them feel very grown up.

"Everyone was beaming with joy at having something so unique for the first time on their doorstep."

Meanwhile, their parents have been similarly supportive, agreeing that such an event was "desperately needed" in Biggleswade.

"The local feedback was incredible – and so appreciative, " said Stacie. "The parents said they felt safe sending their children with our security arrangements – and commented on how happy and buzzing their kids were when they picked them up."

Upon arrival, the young club goers will be greeted with a complimentary non-alcoholic slushie shot.

There will be a range of soft drinks starting at £2 each, and a variety of mocktails.

Meanwhile, DJ Jammy will be spinning the tunes all evening.

Stacie concluded: "I'd like to say thank you to all of the local community and parents who got behind the event, and give a big shout out to the youngsters themselves for showing up, being very polite and well mannered and having a great night.

"They are a credit to the town and their parents and deserve some positive press for once rather than criticism."