Local business shortlisted for East of England StartUp Award 2025

Gamlingay-based start-up Experity Partners has been named a finalist ahead of the East of England final of the UK StartUp Awards.

The UK StartUp Awards was launched to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK which has accelerated over the last few years with 846,000 new businesses founded in the UK in 2024.

Over 750 businesses have been shortlisted for this year’s UK StartUp Awards and the contribution of these firms - all of which were started in the last three years - is significant, having created over 4,600 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of £200 million.

Experity is a people experience consultancy helping businesses build stronger relationships and experiences with their employees and customers. Founded by Abbie Watson in 2023, Experity works with organisations to transform the way they attract, onboard, engage and develop both employees and customers. The business has been nominated for the Business-to-Business StartUp of the Year Award in East of England.

Abbie Watson founder of Experity said: “I’m so proud to share that Experity has been named a finalist in the B2B category at the UK StartUp Awards for the East of England. It’s an incredible recognition of the journey we’ve been on and the values that shape everything we do. Building Experity has always been about putting people first and creating meaningful, long-term partnerships, and being a finalist feels like a real celebration of that purpose. I’m hugely grateful to our team, clients, and community for being part of the story so far”

Supported nationally by Airwallex, Join Talent & V Rum, the programme will celebrate the achievements of the amazing individuals who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

The cohort of finalists will be considered for the regional prizes by a panel of seasoned judges with experience founding or supporting entrepreneurial ventures. The winners from each region will then be invited to the first UK final taking place at Ideas Fest, the Glastonbury for Business festival in Hertfordshire on 12th September 2025.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the UK StartUp Awards, said: “New businesses are the driving force behind any thriving economy, generating employment, pioneering innovation, and contributing to prosperity across the UK. This year's finalists embody the very best of entrepreneurial spirit- spotting opportunities and, through dedication, skill, and resilience, turning them into thriving ventures that are making a tangible difference in their industries. More importantly, all the winners will go on to represent their region at the 2025 UK National StartUp Awards final later this year”.

The UK StartUp Awards was created in collaboration with the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, one of the most successful awards programmes in the UK. The UK StartUp Awards are running for the fourth year after launching in 2022.

This year’s regional UK StartUp Awards finalists can be found online at https://startupawards.uk/