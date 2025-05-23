Local florist celebrates Gold medal success of the first ever sustainable funeral floristry display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Celebrating their success is Suzanne of Suzanne Randell Floral Design, a florist in Bedfordshire and a member of the not-for-profit listing service, which connects people to UK funeral florists who can offer beautiful, personal arrangements made without plastic floral foam or single-use plastic.

Queen Camilla, a keen flower arranger and supporter of British-grown flowers, visited the Farewell Flowers Directory exhibit on Press Day as did King Charles, Alan Titchmarsh, Rachel de Thame, Kirstie Allsop amongst others.

Suzanne said: “We are so excited that The Farewell Flowers Directory has won an RHS Chelsea Gold medal for their spectacular display. It was brave and bold to take sustainable funeral flowers to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show when it had never been done before. Their moving display celebrates the beauty of personalised floral tributes and shows that good funeral flowers can be anything you want them to be. And they can tread lightly on the planet. We can decorate a pair of wellies, a wreath of vegetables to celebrate a keen grower, flowers from your garden or a clever arrangement that can be shared after the service. Flowers provide a point of beauty to focus on, and make the experience of funerals that little bit easier.”

Carole Patilla, Co-founder of The Farewell Flowers Directory said: “We’re so delighted that we did the thing people told us we couldn’t do: we took funeral flowers and a coffin to RHS Chelsea and won Gold! Our display shows that flowers, thoughtfully and sustainably designed, can move people; they can reflect and celebrate a life; and they can tread lightly on the planet. We hope that our Gold medal exhibit will raise awareness of sustainable funeral flowers and help bring about change in the industry.

Featuring exclusively British-grown flowers and foliage and completely free of any plastic, the installation demonstrates that you do not need to sacrifice beauty for sustainability. Already it is opening conversations at the show about what funeral flowers and funerals can be.

The Farewell Flowers Directory exhibit is sponsored by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM), The Green Funeral Flowers Online Course, New Covent Garden Flower Market and Workplace Bereavement.

Mathew Crawley, Chief Executive of the ICCM said: “We are thrilled that The Farewell Flowers Directory has won an RHS Chelsea Gold medal. It is a wonderful achievement with an important message. The Directory champions a simple but transformative idea: funeral flowers can be personal, beautiful, and environmentally responsible. That vision resonated deeply with us. This exhibit will be more than just a showcase of flowers – it’s a statement that grief, remembrance and sustainability can exist together in harmony.”

About The Farewell Flowers Directory www.farewellflowers.co.uk

The Farewell Flowers Directory is a not-for-profit that aims to remove plastic floral foam from funeral floristry. Its online listing service connects people to independent florists who can offer beautiful, personal and fully compostable funeral flowers. It was founded in 2024 by florists and flower farmers Gill Hodgson MBE and Carole Patilla and has over 190 member florists across the UK.

Plastic floral foam has become a significant environmental issue. It was first invented in the 1950s and quickly adopted by the floristry industry as a quick way to secure flowers in flower arrangements. The problem is that plastic floral foam is a single-use plastic and cannot be recycled. It will never biodegrade but breaks down into microplastics which contaminate the soil and watercourses.

