Michelle Crook from Bedford wins gold at SME National Awards for Business Person of the Year (2024)

Read the journey of gr8ness (greatness) of Michelle Crook (Founder and Director of Reactiv8 the Nation & Iamgr8 Academy) from Bedford who recently won Gold at SME National Business Awards for Business Person of the Year (2024)

Reactiv8 the Nation is thrilled to announce that their Founder and Director, Michelle Crook, has been awarded Business Person of the Year (2024) – Gold at the prestigious SME National Business Awards 2024 held at Wembley, London. This national recognition is a testament to Michelle’s exceptional leadership and dedication to excellence and community development.

“We are so delighted to be recognised and rewarded at a national level,” said Michelle Crook. “Our aim is to help all our clients to create sustainable life changes” she adds. She also mentions that “On a corporate level, we work with business leaders to build better teams, improve staff morale and work culture.”

Her organisation serves as a live example as stated in the previous line, since Reactiv8 the Nation Ltd won Silver for the Community Business of the Year (2024) at SME Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce. Michelle says, “This award is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the hard work and commitment of our entire team,” as she previously won Gold for the Business Person of the Year (2024) at the SME Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce.

Newly crowned National Business Person of the year (2024), Michelle Crook, proudly receives her Gold Award on stage

These achievements were stepping stones that led to our nomination for the national finals at Wembley in December, where we made history by taking home the Gold award. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to spreading awareness about our services and products that help communities flourish and the workforce thrive. Our mission remains to support and uplift the Bedfordshire community and beyond.

For more information about our services and upcoming initiatives, please visit https://reactiv8.org.uk/

You can explore online courses offered by Iamgr8 Academy at https://www.iamgr8.co.uk/ or contact [email protected]

About Reactiv8 the Nation

Michelle Crook receiving Gold Award for Business Person of the Year (2024) category at SME National Awards

Reactiv8 the Nation aims at providing young people with an opportunity to get switched back on to learning, education and training, giving them a chance to fulfil their true potential and become a valued member of society. Not only does Reactiv8 work with young people of school age, but also deliver programmes for everybody, with no upper age limit. Other services offered by Reactiv8 includes Housing Support, Employment support, Mindset Empowerment, Qualifications & Trainings, Corporate Training and CITB Approved Test Centre.

We strive to make a positive impact on our community through innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to excellence.