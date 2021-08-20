Missguided fashion brand now available at Asda in Biggleswade

Fans of online fashion brand Missguided will now be able to buy items in person as the retailer launches stock in George at Asda.

The popular brand will be available to buy Biggleswade's Asda store, as well as online via George.com.

Missguided will offer a selection of dresses, blouses and co-ords at the Church Street store as part of George’s strategy to partner with more brands that appeal to young shoppers.

Asda in Biggleswade

The range will complement its existing trend-inspired own-label collections, including womenswear label G21 and athleisure collection Holy Field.

The fashion brand was founded in the UK in 2009 by Nitin Passi and has grown into one of the leading online retailers for bold fashion, taking influence from social media, street style and popular culture.

The collections have been inspired by millennial women who champion freedom of expression.

Zoe Matthews, Vice-President of George product, said: “We’ve already launched with a number of third-party brands to offer their products online and in our stores, using our combined expertise to create a compelling customer proposition for younger shoppers.

“A focus on test and learn and agile processes has enabled us to do this at pace, taking learnings from each to continually improve the customer experience.