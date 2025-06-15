New look barbers in Sandy

Mehmet, Ozan and a fellow barber

The First Class Turkish Barbers in Sandy have a new look with improved facilities that aims to provide an individual service to cater for all their clients. With new lighting, flooring and a new lounge area, clients may wait in comfort whilst drinking a freshly made coffee.

The owner of the salon Mehmet and his son Ozan offer a wide range of services including hot towel steam shave, hot towel and head shave, face mask and wash, eyebrow threading, earflaming and nose and ear waxing.

With four professional barbers regularly on duty no appointment is necessary and waiting times are kept to a minimum. The aim is always to provide any haircut or style to meet the needs of their clients. Conscious of costs they provide a discount for all senior citizens over 65 and boys under the age of 12. Gift vouchers are also available.