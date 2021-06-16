Post Office near Biggleswade reopens under new management after closing last year

Haynes Post Office reopens under new management next week after closing last year.

The branch closed temporarily in July 2020 following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

But it will reopen at the existing premises in Silver End Road, on Thursday, June 24 at 1pm.

Haynes Post Office

Haynes Post Office opening hours will be Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm and on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.