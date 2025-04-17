‘Rural Oscar’ award for Stotfold farm recognised for its ‘local food and drink’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wilbury Farm in Stotfold is among the winners of the Countryside Alliance’s East of England champions ‘Rural Oscars’ awards.

Lower Wilbury Farm, a family-run business, was recognised in the category for ‘Local Food and Drink’ making it a must-visit for fresh, local produce.

The farm incorporates a butcher’s and deli shop, supplying organic meat, a delicious variety of cheeses, chutneys and other condiments, plus daily essentials such as milk, butter, bread and eggs.

All the meat is home-reared, grass-fed, native and rare breed with turkeys supplied at Christmas. The staff are skilled, knowledgeable and friendly and always happy to give advice. One reviewer stated: “This is the best farm shop I have ever visited, and continue to visit. Be warned – once you buy food from here, anywhere else will feel like a disappointment.”

Lower Wilbury Farm shop in Stotfold has been recognised for its 'local food and drink'

The Countryside Alliance Awards, now in thier 18th year, recognise rural businesses across five categories, including ‘best local food and drink’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best pub’, ‘best rural enterprise’, and ‘best village shop/post office’. These businesses go the extra mile within their communities, supporting the local economy and championing local goods and services.

Thousands of nominations from around the East of England were whittled down via a public vote, with the final few being crowned regional champions.

The winner of each category will go on to represent the East of England in the national champions reception at the House of Lords in June, competing against other finalists from Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the rest of England.

Sarah Lee, director of policy and campaigns at the Countryside Alliance, said: "We are proud to be honouring these exceptional rural businesses, and the people behind them who are passionate about providing quality goods, services, and employment to rural communities and beyond.

“Your continuing promotion and defence of local produce, skills and rural life deserves all the credit it gets, and the Countryside Alliance is proud to be honouring a group of people who are passionate about their countryside and passionate about providing quality goods, services and employment to rural communities and beyond.

“Running a business in a rural community isn’t easy, and it’s so important to celebrate the valued role these rural enterprises have in their communities. “We look forward to seeing them in London at the national champions reception."