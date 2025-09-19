Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre shortlisted for National Fitness Awards

Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre

Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre has been shortlisted for the National Fitness Awards, the UK’s biggest free-to-enter fitness awards.

The National Fitness Awards recognise excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country.

Run by Everyone Active on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council, the Biggleswade facility has been shortlisted for Regional Gym of the Year South and is also in the running for a national honour.

The Regional Gym of the Year South category focuses on not just the size of facilities and standard of equipment, but also what makes them stand out from other local gyms, with a particular spotlight on marketing, customer service, retention and innovation.

As part of the next stage of the judging process, the finalists in each category will showcase first-hand the great work going on in their centres.

This stage involves site visits by a member of the awards team who will pass on a comprehensive report to an expert judging panel.

Trophies will then be handed out by television, radio and podcast presenter Natalie Sawyer at a glittering awards ceremony at The Athena in Leicester, on Friday, November 28.

Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre’s state-of-the-art facilities include two swimming pools, a 102-station gym, group cycling studio, a newly-installed Reformer studio, sports hall and café.

Everyone Active’s general manager, Phillip Rose, said: “It’s a huge honour to be shortlisted for the National Fitness Awards and this reflects the hard work and dedication of our fantastic team. To be selected as a finalist is an achievement in itself and we’d like to thank our partners at Central Bedfordshire Council, all of our members and the local community for their ongoing support.”

Event director, Dominic Musgrave, said: “The National Fitness Awards are now in their 15th year and with more entries than ever before, our finalists really have reason to celebrate as it’s a huge achievement to have made the shortlist and is testament to the teams behind each.”

The National Fitness Awards are organised by Script Events alongside fitness industry magazine Workout, supported by headline sponsor ServiceSport.