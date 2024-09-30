Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Running a small business can be immensely rewarding, but it also comes with its share of challenges.

Among the more frustrating issues small business owners face are "silent crimes" such as shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

These crimes may not always be top police priorities, but they can have a serious impact on a business’s bottom line, reputation and the safety of staff and customers.

It comes as we launch a new campaign amid an epidemic of violence, theft and anti-social behaviour that we’re calling ‘silent crime’.

We want you to tell us incidents that have happened to you, your family or your friends in your neighbourhood; how it impacted you and whether justice was served.

We are campaigning for the voices of victims to be heard and we will take your stories to Downing Street.

Silent crimes like shoplifting or vandalism often seem minor in comparison to more violent offences, but their cumulative effects can be severe.

Financially, small thefts add up over time, cutting into profit margins and increasing the cost of doing business, while anti-social behaviour - like loitering, graffiti or intimidating behaviour - can deter customers from visiting your shop, impacting foot traffic and sales.

The repeated nature of these incidents also takes an emotional toll, with business owners feeling helpless, unsupported or targeted. In some cases, unchecked shoplifting can escalate into more serious criminal activity, putting employees at risk.

If your business is repeatedly targeted by anti-social behaviour or shoplifting, it’s crucial to take proactive steps to mitigate these risks.

While larger corporations may have the resources to absorb losses or invest heavily in security, small business owners need a balanced, cost-effective approach. Here’s what you can do...

Engage with local police

Even though silent crimes might not be a top priority for overstretched police forces, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t contact law enforcement, and establishing a relationship with your local police force is an important step.

Report every incident: Even if an incident seems minor, it’s essential to report it. This ensures that there is a record of the crimes happening at your business. Repeated complaints may push the issue higher up the priority list. Additionally, having a formal record can assist you with insurance claims.

Even if an incident seems minor, it’s essential to report it. This ensures that there is a record of the crimes happening at your business. Repeated complaints may push the issue higher up the priority list. Additionally, having a formal record can assist you with insurance claims. Request a crime prevention assessment: Many police forces offer free crime prevention assessments for small businesses. A local officer can visit your premises and provide practical advice on securing your shop, identifying risks and suggesting deterrents.

Many police forces offer free crime prevention assessments for small businesses. A local officer can visit your premises and provide practical advice on securing your shop, identifying risks and suggesting deterrents. Join a local Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP): BCRPs exist in many UK towns and cities. These schemes connect local businesses with each other and the police, providing information on current crime trends, known offenders and best practices for preventing shoplifting or anti-social behaviour. Some partnerships even use shared radio systems to quickly alert other businesses when a known shoplifter is in the area.

BCRPs exist in many UK towns and cities. These schemes connect local businesses with each other and the police, providing information on current crime trends, known offenders and best practices for preventing shoplifting or anti-social behaviour. Some partnerships even use shared radio systems to quickly alert other businesses when a known shoplifter is in the area. Build rapport with community police officers: If your area has community support officers or a dedicated neighbourhood police team, building rapport with these individuals can be beneficial. They often have more time to engage with local businesses and help keep an eye on potential trouble spots.

Invest in security systems

One of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of shoplifting and anti-social behaviour is through security measures, and many solutions are scalable to suit different budgets.

A well-placed CCTV system acts as both a deterrent and a tool for capturing evidence. Consider placing cameras in high-risk areas, such as entrances, exits and aisles with high-value or easily concealable items.

Modern systems allow you to monitor your store remotely via smartphone, ensuring you always have oversight.

Retailers often also use security tags for high-value items that trigger alarms when someone attempts to leave without paying. These systems can be cost-effective, especially for small businesses selling clothing, electronics or cosmetics.

Convex mirrors placed in corners can also give staff a clear view of the store, and combined with signs stating that the premises are monitored or that shoplifters will be prosecuted, this can act as a strong psychological deterrent.

For businesses experiencing significant issues with theft or anti-social behaviour, hiring security staff - even part-time - may be a worthwhile investment. A visible security presence can prevent many potential crimes before they happen.

Enhance staff training

Your employees are your front line when it comes to preventing theft and managing anti-social behaviour, and proper training can empower your staff to act confidently and safely.

Train staff to recognise common shoplifting tactics, such as loitering near high-value items, avoiding eye contact or carrying large bags.

If anti-social behaviour occurs, such as a group of rowdy teenagers intimidating customers, staff should also be trained to remain calm and diffuse the situation without confrontation.

Avoiding direct engagement with potentially aggressive individuals can keep your team safe while maintaining a peaceful environment for customers.

Ensure your team also knows how to operate any security systems, including CCTV monitoring and alarm systems. If you’ve installed panic buttons, make sure your staff knows when and how to use them effectively.

Use insurance to mitigate losses

Unfortunately, even the best prevention strategies cannot completely eliminate the risk of theft or vandalism. That’s why it’s important to ensure you have appropriate insurance coverage.

Shop Insurance: Shop insurance policies often include cover for theft, vandalism and loss of stock. It’s important to review your policy regularly to ensure you have adequate cover for the types of risks your business faces.

Shop insurance policies often include cover for theft, vandalism and loss of stock. It’s important to review your policy regularly to ensure you have adequate cover for the types of risks your business faces. Business Interruption Insurance: In the event that anti-social behaviour escalates into more serious damage (such as arson or major vandalism), this type of insurance can help cover lost revenue while repairs are made or while your shop is temporarily closed.

Engage with the community

Building relationships with the local community can be a powerful way to reduce anti-social behaviour around your business, and if your store is viewed as an integral part of the neighbourhood, it’s less likely to become a target.

Hosting or participating in local events can help build goodwill with local residents, and could be anything from offering discounts to residents to sponsoring local charity events.

In some cases, anti-social behaviour is the result of boredom or lack of opportunity among young people, so by supporting or participating in local youth initiatives, you can help reduce the root causes of this behaviour.

Collaborate with other local businesses

Don’t hesitate to collaborate with other small business owners in your area, as sharing information, strategies and resources can make the entire business community more resilient against crime.

Just as neighbourhood watches operate in residential areas, local businesses can band together to monitor for suspicious activity. Sharing knowledge of recent incidents or problematic individuals can provide early warnings for potential issues.

In some cases, businesses in close proximity might pool their resources to hire shared security personnel or invest in joint surveillance systems that benefit all.

To force change, we need to unite and remind ourselves that these 'silent crimes’ are not acceptable. You should be safe and feel safe at work, at home, in the park, and in our own neighbourhoods. We need you to tell us your stories in this survey and we, on your behalf, will take them to Downing Street.