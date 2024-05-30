Smith Myers ARTEMIS selected for Royal Canadian Air Force Cormorant SAR Helicopter mid-life upgrade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Biggleswade, Bedfordshire-based Smith Myers, has announced it has been selected to be integrated on the Cormorant Search and Rescue Helicopter Mid-Life Upgrade (CMLU) Project. The Smith Myers' ARTEMIS Mobile Phone Detection Location System has been chosen to be a key component of the upgrade.

The CMLU Project aims to transition Canada’s AW101/CH-149 “Cormorant” SAR helicopter fleet to the latest standard, aligning with Norway's SAR capabilities – which also selected Smith Myers ARTEMIS system.

The Canadian Department of National Defence awarded the substantial $1 billion CAN (€690 million) contract to Leonardo for the CMLU Project, covering 16 aircraft, including the augmentation of three additional Cormorant helicopters. This investment will not only enhance the fleet's systems and technologies but also ensure compliance with emerging airspace requirements, extending the helicopters' life expectancy to 2042+.

Smith Myers' ARTEMIS Mobile Phone Detection Location System is a critical addition to the CMLU, contributing to the overall effectiveness of search and rescue operations. This innovative technology enables precise mobile phone detection, enhancing location accuracy and reducing search times. The result is a more efficient and focused rescue effort, enabling "less search and more rescue."

A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-149 Cormorant

“Being selected to be part of this important mid-life search and rescue (SAR) upgrade and as the Mobile Phone Detection, Communication and Location system of choice for the RCAF (Royal Canadian Air Force), across fixed and rotary wing platforms is a great honour,” said Andrew Munro, Managing Director.

“We are excited to be part of this transformative project and to contributing to the advancement of search and rescue capabilities for the RCAF. ARTEMIS stands as a testament to Smith Myers' commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that make a positive impact in critical operations,” he added.

Gian Piero Cutillo, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters, emphasized the impact of the CMLU program on providing the RCAF with an advanced, all-weather search and rescue capability.

“The AW101/CH-149 “Cormorant” Search and Rescue helicopter fleet will provide the Royal Canadian Air Force with the sustainment of a robust, high-tech all weather SAR capability across Canada. The CMLU programme through Team Cormorant will reduce the cost of fleet ownership, while further increasing reliability, capability and safety for Canadian people.”

The collaboration under Team Cormorant includes Leonardo, IMP Aerospace and Defence, GE Canada, and Collins Aerospace Canada.

ARTEMIS has been in active service saving lives around the world since 2017. The growing global customer base includes multiple programmes in the UK, Europe, North America, South America, South East Asia, Australia and The Middle East.