Southill Tearoom re-opens this June

Wednesday 18th June will see the much-anticipated opening of the beautiful Southill Tearoom and Stores at 55 High Street, Southill, Beds. Set in beautiful gardens the Stores have been an integral part of village life for many years, initially as a general store before becoming a tearoom as changing shopping habits necessitated a different approach.

New owner, Julia Brightman is very excited to be re-opening the tearoom and implement her vision to see the Stores once again back in the heart of the community. As the proprietor of Crème Brew Lait, a bespoke mobile catering company specialising in traditional home cooked food, Julia has a proven track record of high-quality customer service. A particular speciality are her delicious afternoon teas, all served on vintage china and always with a smile!

Crème Brew Lait as a concept was born following a very challenging life event for Julia. Following a diagnosis of breast cancer and with a young family, she was forced to evaluate what was really important in her life and what brought her joy. Having always loved cooking for family and friends, after winning her fight against cancer Julia bravely decided to end her public sector career and follow her dreams. Hence ten years ago Crème Brew Lait was born, and Julia has never looked back. Through her hard work and determination the business has gone from strength to strength and Julia is now ready to take on the new adventure that awaits at Southill Tearoom!

Julia is a local girl, with many generations of her family being residents of Southil and the surrounding parish. She said, ‘I cannot wait to welcome you all to Southill Tearoom. For me it is more than a beautiful location for a business premises; with my local connections I feel like I am coming home. I want the tearoom to be a place where all feel welcome and part of our wonderful community. For me, it is a dream come true.

Freshly homemade clotted cream and jam scones baked everyday

I, for one, will be popping into Southill Tearoom Stores to enjoy the nostalgia that the tearoom in its beautiful setting will offer. And, of course, I will be unable to resist one of Julia’s legendary sausage rolls!