Three businesses in Biggleswade, Shefford and Lower Gravenhurst win Muddy Stilettos awards

Drink of Biggleswade was one of the winners.

Three businesses in the Biggleswade area are celebrating after being named winners in the hotly contested 2024 Muddy Stilettos Regional Awards.

They include The Meadows at Polehanger of Shefford, winner in the category of Best Boutique Stay, Disco-licious, of Lower Gravenhurst, winner in the Best Farm Shop/Deli category and Drink of Biggleswade, winner of the Best Beer/Wine specialist category.

They were among 21 local independent businesses winning coveted lifestyle crowns across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

Sponsored by Tide banking, readers of the award-winning lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos have been nominating and voting in their hundreds for their favourite independent businesses across 21 different lifestyle categories – from Best Destination Pub to Yoga/Pilates Studio, Boutique Stay to Local Food/Drink producer – and shining a light on the most creative, unique indie businesses across the counties.

A spokesperson said: “The cocktail glasses were overflowing as the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024 romped to a close last week, having reached a mind-blowing 10 million people nationally over 8 weeks and 515,000 votes cast.

“Now in their 11th year, we've always proudly run the Muddy Awards - sponsored by Tide - on the basis of being free for all businesses to take part and it's still as thrilling as ever to shine a light on brilliant lifestyle indies that make our lives so much more fun and vibrant.