Lee and Nathan at their new studio in Sandy

Walking into Tommy Lee’s new tattoo studio in Sandy you will be impressed with the new layout and the amazing décor.

The studio is much more spacious giving clients a totally new experience. Moving across the road to larger premises, business partners, Lee and Nathan will now have the potential to see more clients in a greatly improved setting.

Lee and Nathan aim for all clients both new and old to have a pleasant experience in their studio, creating a calm, safe and relaxing environment. True artisans of their craft Lee and Nathan take great professional pride in all the tattoos they create. They offer a wide range of tattoos from black and grey to colour, fine line, realism and custom work including memorial tattoos. Small or large every tattoo is carefully delivered with a true passion for the art.

Lee was based at the previous studio across the road for eleven years and has been in Sandy for over twenty years. Nathan later joined Lee, having over thirteen years experience, and is sponsored by YaYo Familia manufacturers of natural and cruelty-free tattoo skincare butters that facilitate the healing of new tattoos. The studio is fully licenced and insured with three chairs. Gift vouchers are available for special occasions, such as the birth of a baby, birthdays and weddings.

To view Lee and Nathan’s work checkout their Instagram pages leehipgrave@tommylees and @tattoosbynath.