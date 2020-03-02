Treewell Farm open for events, workshops and plenty of fun!

A hard-working family-of-three has started a community farm near Moggerhanger to bring residents back in touch with nature.

Mum Meghan Kempson, along with husband Richard, 36, and son Sebastian, two, are proud to invite residents to Treewell Farm, hoping it will also be an exciting opportunity for local businesses.

The family, serenity shed and vegetable garden. Visit: treewellfarm.com or search for Treewell Farm on Facebook and Instagram.

The public are invited to start their own vegetable patches on the land, whilst companies are invited to set up classes or pop-up shops in the family’s ‘Serenity Shed’.

Meghan said: “We moved in in April last year. We weren’t necessarily expecting to move house, but we saw the property and thought: ‘Why not?’

“When we moved in the previous owners had cleared a lot of pens, but there was a whole field of paving slabs to be cleared - my husband got very fit. Unfortunately for him, this was while I had a broken ankle!

“I’ve been impatient, wanting things done today, but we’re in no rush and I’ve enjoyed seeing the progression.

“We’ve had companies holding candle, meditation, and floristry workshops, while we’ve got a children’s art class coming up.”

The Kempsons live in Treewell’s farm house, while a friend is staying in their barn. Meanwhile, the rest of the site boasts the Serenity Shed, a beautiful Victorian greenhouse, two fields, and outbuildings that the family are planning to convert. The re are even some friendly goats.

Meghan said: “I love watching the seasons change, seeing the snowdrops, the daffodils. We’re 800 metres off Bedford Road in our little paradise.”

Indeed, the peaceful farm setting already has two wedding bookings for next year, with the farm having a marquee, bell tents and pizza oven, while they also hope to hold more farm fitness days, with challenges including tyre flipping and lots of mud!

Meghan said: “We’re always looking for new volunteers or farmers to get involved and join in with the vegetable patch, sharing their produce. Entrepreneurs can use the Serenity Shed for pop- up classes or workshops in return for getting stuck in with jobs such as painting, clearing the land and weeding. If they are not keen on labour, we do have a hire rate.”