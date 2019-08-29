Weather won’t defeat Blunham Cricket Club’s world record attempt!

Determined players from Blunham Cricket Club are taking on a world record attempt in order to raise money for a new pitch - and even a hailstorm won’t stop them!

The club is aiming to play cricket for 168 hours non-stop, as it hopes to raise around £30,000 - £40,000 in total and give 20 per cent of the amount to the charities Sue Ryder and Mind.

The game started on August 24 and the players hope to complete their challenge this Saturday at 4pm. And despite the sunshine, the weather hasn’t always played ball...

Club chairman, Barry Jiggins, said: “On Tuesday at about 6pm all this thunder came down. We were quite smug because we thought it was going down the side of the A1, but suddenly the wind changed and it came over - it was like a little tornado.

“There were about 25 people holding the tarpaulin over the marquees and one of the lads was belly sliding!

“It was probably a blessing that it happened - it gave them a bit of spark.”

The players have held the world record twice before, and have now beaten their previous scores, with the current title of 150 hours held by a team in Loughborough.

Each game has been six hours long, while the average amount of sleep the players have got during the week is 15 hours.

A club spokeswoman, added: “We’re hoping to buy additional land so we can have a second pitch. The club has grown as there’s been a big push in girls cricket. We’re raising money for Sue Ryder and Mind, too; we’re close to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger, so that’s something everyone in the community has had a connection with at some point, sadly, and we’re supporting a mental health charity.”

Family fun activities have also been held at the club during the week. Tonight, there will be bands from 4pm until 10pm and fancy dress, and on Saturday there will be a disco from 4pm-7pm.