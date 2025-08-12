Where style meets sunshine in Sandy

On Sunday, August 3, Sandy saw the launch of another new shop called FIV5 with balloons, music and goodie bags. The shop is owned by Sandy resident Hayley Paterson and combines expert barbering with top-notch tanning services.

Hayley was keen to let clients know the positive benefits of sunbeds. As well as giving clients a great tan, tanning in a professional salon can help generate vitamin D required for good health.

Hayley also said that research has shown that a tan helps to stimulate the immune system and provides relief from depression with the activation of happy hormones ‘endorphins’. Tanning beds, of which there are three in the salon, have also been linked to high levels of success in treating skin conditions such as acne and psoriasis.

Hayley’s tanning beds have been provided by top of the range Ergoline. Using LEDs the sunbeds provide a cooler and more comfortable experience to give clients a better, longer lasting tan.

Hayley with one of the lay-down beds. Photo Neil Darlow

With air conditioning and the option of a light mist, if the client wishes to cool down, clients can expect a far superior experience compared to other sunbeds. The salon has two lay-down beds and one stand-up bed, all in private rooms with a variety of tanning courses.

Hayley is looking forward to welcoming clients to the salon. It is no coincidence we feel better when we have a tan.