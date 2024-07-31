A bumper trip to the seaside for disabled adults from Shefford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two learning disabled men from Bedfordshire unexpectedly found themselves being treated as VIPs on a bumper car ride during a day out to Hunstanton Beach.

David and Adrian, who are supported by learning disability charity Hft at Hitchin Road in Shefford, were part of a group from the residential service who spent a day at the seaside recently.

Supported by colleagues from the service, the pair were particularly keen on the idea of riding the bumper cars at the nearby amusement park. However, they were nervous about going on the ride and being jolted by other members of the public.

Support workers Helen Inskip, Olabanji Oladele and Alex Ross Blundell had the chance to speak with the person operating the ride and he agreed to run a private session for David and Adrian so they could hop in and drive around the arena by themselves.

David and Adrian on the amusement rides.

“The pair absolutely loved this,” says Helen. “David enjoyed it so much that he had his hands on the steering wheel so hard so that he didn’t have to let go!”

The day out came about after people supported at the service asked for a day out by the sea.

“Our brilliant colleagues happily obliged and those who made the trip were blessed with glorious sunshine on the day,” says Claire Davies-Sond, Manager at Hitchin Road.

“Everyone had the chance to go walking on the beach and breathe in the sea air. The fact that the person manning the bumper car ride was so obliging made everyone’s day – he is a true learning disability ally,” says Claire.