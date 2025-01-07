Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy full time mum to her two young children, Anne never believed she would beat her weight battles.

After losing her own mum far too young, she was determined to be in the best of health for her children. She lost an incredible 6 stone in just 11 months and is starting the New Year at her dream weight, feeling the best she has felt in nearly 20 years!

Anne Vega, 46, moved to Biggleswade several years ago to start her family. After the birth of her son, now 3, her gestational diabetes did not go away. “I am an older mum and wanted to be in the best health possible for my children. My own mum died far too young and I miss her everyday.” Determined to take action, she made time for herself and joined her local Slimming World group in Biggleswade with Rachel.

“I had tried other very restrictive diets but I would only be able to stick to them to begin with… but I would always struggle when I wanted to eat normally again. With Slimming World I can eat so many of my favourite dishes with a few tweaks so I never have to go without or restrict myself”

Blown away by the vast variety of foods she could fill up has suited Anne perfectly. “I love that nothing is off the menu and with a few tweaks most meals can fit with the plan..I love things like home made kebabs or chicken tikka masala with loads of boiled rice. I make sweet potato falafels and the salad and dressing are divine. My husband often requests them! If I don't have much time, Chinese salmon and noodles or a curry using leftovers or the pizza topped pasta bake”. Having her husbands support at home has made all the difference. “My husband is incredibly supportive and has been my cheer leader throughout my journey. He has been there every step of the way celebrating my successes and supporting me during my trickier weeks”.

“I used to love chocolate and salt and vinegar crisps. I now have salt and vinegar rice cakes and cream cheese and that more that satisfies that craving.. plus I like to still have some chocolate, only now it’s a smaller chocolate bar or a few chocolate buttons along with some fresh fruit”.

When asked what a difference losing her six stones has made she said’ “Oh my goodness, it means the world. When I walked through the doors of my Slimming World group and got such a warm welcome and listened to Rachel and then the group I felt very determined. Then I stepped on the scales I was shocked and knew I had a lot of weight to lose, I really did not think it would be possible. “To be sat here 6 stone lighter is better than a dream come true! What I weigh now I haven't weighed consistently since my early 20s. Physically I have so much more energy and can keep up with my children. My 3-year-old is getting faster! So I have to keep improving to keep up with him.

“As soon as I started Slimming World I made a huge effort to walk everywhere I could. I can now walk for longer and quicker and without getting sweaty and out of breath. I am no longer prediabetic. After the birth of my son my gestational diabetes did not go away but 7 months after starting Slimming World my blood test went back to normal which was a massive relief.”

Anne says there is no doubt that her weekly group has been fundamental in her success. “My why got me to walk through those doors but my consultant and the group kept me coming back week after week especially on those tough weeks. I immediately felt part of a lovely community… I was always welcomed and people made time to talk to me. My consultant Rachel is so inspirational and incredibly motivating. She values every member and listens to all the contributions enabling all members to be heard and have a plan for their new week. I enjoy listening to all the contributions and take many hints and tips”

The difference since losing her weight has been extraordinary. “I can wear my old clothes that were far too small and I have had to buy new clothes several sizes smaller. I can wear my wedding ring and engagement ring again. I have been back to an exercise class again something I used to do all the time. I loved every minute and could keep up!”

Crowned as ‘Woman of the Year’ in August 2024 by her fellow slimmer’s was a real proud moment for Anne.

“I was so proud and incredibly flattered that my group picked me. The day of the vote I wore a skirt my mum had bought me a while before she died. It is easily 17 or 18 years old. I really wanted to fit back into it and I was able to once I reached my target in March 2024. It felt just incredible”

Rachel, Anne’s consultant said. Anne is a true inspiration to so many people in our group. Not only did she lose 6 stone in 11 months, she has kept it off for nearly a year too! It’s been an absolute honour to support her, we love having her in our group and she is such an ambassador for Slimming World too!”

If anyone would like any further information about local groups in or around Biggleswade they can contact Rachel directly on 07960 393763 or go to www.SlimmingWorld.co.uk